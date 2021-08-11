Wanna Get Away (Virtually)? ‘Last Call’ for Batuu!

Lucasfilm’s ‘Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge’ on Oculus Quest VR takes players back to Black Spire in ‘Last Call’….

Last year, ILMxLAB released the original virtual reality adventure on Batuu, the literal edge of the galaxy in Star Wars.

Image: ILMxLAB

For those fans not yet able to take the actual trip to Anaheim or Orlando, a virtual trip to Galaxy’s Edge via the living room and the VR game Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge was just the trick to assuage “homesickness” in many Star Wars fans.

Now, as many of us may soon opt to return to at-home entertainment, Lucasfilm is sending us back to Batuu.

Back to Batuu

Wednesday, ILMxLAB posted, “Today we announced new details for the highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

“We also revealed new key art and teaser trailer for the heightened and unpredictable journey that raises the stakes yet again.

“Entitled ‘Last Call,’ the second installment of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will launch this fall on Oculus Quest.”

Image: ILMxLAB

Via the same release, the director, Jose Perez III, explained:

Welcome back to Batuu! Dok-Ondar has pulled up a seat in Seezelslak’s cantina and he has a job for you. The infamous ithorian sends you deep into the Batuuu wilds in search of a lost artifact. You’ll team up with the relic hunter Lens Kamo and battle against the evil Baron Attsmun… We are super excited to continue to expand the Star Wars galaxy and hope fans swing by for Last Call.”

Two important notes from Lucasfilm:

Baron Attsmun. Image: ILMxLAB.

Attsmun deals in cybernetic parts. But don’t judge the Baron by his altruistic cover.

Kamo seeks to keep relics out of the hands of those who would abuse them.

Lens Kamo. Image: ILMxLAB.

A Sneak Peek at Last Call

And now, check out the teaser trailer from Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call:

The game will launch this fall.

