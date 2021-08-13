Minnie Driver Is The Latest Addition To Searchlight’s ‘Chevalier’
According to Deadline, Academy Award nominee Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting) is the latest actor join Searchlight Pictures upcoming biopic Chevalier. She joins the previously announced Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, and Lucy Boynton.
Driver will play a character named La Guimard, one of Queen Marie Antoinette’s favorite dancers who dislikes the Chevalier.
The illegitimate son of an a French slave and a plantation, de Saint-Georges defied the odds and grew up to make a name for himself as a master violinist and composer in 18th century France. Despite becoming a prominent socialite though, he would ultimately meet his downfall as a result of an affair with a married Noblewoman and a dispute with the notorious Marie Antoinette.
The story is based off a pitch by writer Stefani Robinson (Atlanta) and, so far, Stephen Williams (Watchmen) is on board to direct.
Driver currently has a role in the second season of the Amazon Prime series Modern Love which premiered today. She can also be seen in the streamer’s adaptation of Cinderella which drops next month.
