Minnie Driver Joins 20th Century Studios’ ‘Rosaline’

Last week, actress Minnie Driver joined Searchlights Chevalier. Well, the actress is done lining up projects at various Disney-owned studios. According to Deadline, Driver is the latest to join the growing cast of Rosaline from 20th Century Studios.

Rosaline is also set to star Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Kyle Allen (The Map of Tiny Perfect Things), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Sean Teale (The Gifted), and Bradley Whitford (Saving Mr. Banks).

Based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, the movie is a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare tale Romeo & Juliet. We see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s (Merced) cousin Rosaline (Dever), a sharp but idealistic young woman who happens to be Romeo’s (Allen) recent ex. Per the trade, Driver is joining as The Nurse.

Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes) will helm the film, while Academy Award nominees Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist) are adapting the script. Shawn Levy (Free Guy), Dan Cohen (Stranger Things), and 21 Laps will co-produce the film alongside 20th Century.

Image: ‘When You Were Mine’ by Rebecca Serle

