Free Solo’s Alex Honnold Lands New Disney+ Series

Rock climber and philanthropist Alex Honnold is set to star in On the Edge. A new National Geographic series greenlit for Disney+.

Honnold is most famous for starring in the 2018 documentary Free Solo, which profiles his quest to perform a free solo climb* up the El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

The feature film won the Academy Award for Best Documentary at the 91st Academy Awards, making it the first National Geographic film to win the accolade.

On the Edge with Alex Honnold will give viewers a front-row seat as he embarks on a lifelong dream to climb across the remotest and toughest walls and peaks of Greenland.

Alex Honnold in front of the Hollywood Sign. Source: The New Yorker.

“I’ve always wanted to climb in Greenland—it has some of the most remote and epic walls in the world. But it’s also being tremendously affected by climate change. I’m very excited about the opportunity to explore the climbing while also sharing some of the local impacts of climate change with a global audience. Our changing climate is the biggest issue facing humanity and I hope that this will help inspire people to take action.” Alex Honnold speaking to Deadline.

The series will be executive produced by James Smith, Martha Holmes, Grant Mansfield, and Saul Goldberg for Plimsoll Productions, and Bengt Anderson for National Geographic.

Source: Deadline

*A climb without the aid of ropes or protective equipment

Related