Dominique Thorne Will Make Debut as Ironheart in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

A few weeks back, The Cosmic Circus accurately reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would do some shooting at M.I.T.. In their initial report, the site speculated that Riri Williams could be involved due to the characters ties to the school in the comics. Well, it has been officially confirmed.

While doing press for Marvel’s newest film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis spoke with Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige and he revealed that Dominique Thorne will appear in the highly-anticipated sequel before appearing in her own Disney+ series Ironheart.

“We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first. She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series.”

In the comics, Riri is a science genius who enrolls in MIT at the age of 15. She comes to the attention of Tony when she builds her own Iron Man suit in her dorm.

Ryan Coogler returns to direct the feature with the core cast from the film also returning, this includes Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, and Daniel Kaluuya. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Coel also joins the sequel, both their roles are being kept under wraps, but rumors are Huerta is playing Namor, and Coel is playing Madame Slade. Dominique Thorne will also appear as the character in Disney+’s Armor Wars series opposite Don Cheadle.

The studio has not revealed its plans on how it plans to proceed without the late Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away last Summer, after a long secretive battle with cancer. Although, the studio has indicated that it will not use any CGI to include the late star in the film, nor will they recast the role.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

