‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to Film at M.I.T.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia. However, thanks to a new report, the highly-anticipated sequel will do some filming at one of the nation’s most prestigious programs. A program linked to some Marvel characters.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Wakanda Forever will be filming some scenes at M.I.T. (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). It is unusual for M.I.T. to let big productions film on at the institution, but the site states that an exception is being made for this project. Filming at M.I.T. is expected to begin this summer and plans are to film exteriors around and near the campus. There is no word yet if the project will film inside the campus.

Some big-name Marvel characters have attended M.I.T. including Tony Stark, James Rhodes, and Darren Cross. There is one person who also attended linked to the Black Panther franchise, Erik Killmonger. There have been widespread unconfirmed rumors that Michael B. Jordan could return to the role in some capacity. Though the rumor is only that and is unlikely, our guesses for fun would be that maybe a Killmonger variant from another universe is alive. Another possibility is that he could return for brief flashback scenes.

Riri Williams, who will debut in her own series Ironheart for Disney+, also is an attendee of M.I.T.. Maybe there is some sort of connection there and we could see actress Dominique Thorne make her debut as the character in Wakanda Forever. Shuri is a genius, maybe she starts attending or makes some sort of appearance to address the students.

Namor the Submariner is expected to be the film’s main villain. I find it possible that M.I.T. could play a role in helping the Wakandans find out why and/or how Namor is causing various issues across the seas.

Ryan Coogler returns to direct the feature with the core cast from the film also returning, this includes Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, and Daniel Kaluuya. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta also joins the sequel, his role is being kept under wraps, but rumors are he is playing Namor.

The studio has not revealed its plans on how it plans to proceed without the late Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away last Summer, after a long secretive battle with cancer. Although, the studio has indicated that it will not use any CGI to include the late star in the film, nor will they recast the role.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

