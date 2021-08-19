Qi’ra’s Story Continues in Star Wars Comics

The first love of Han Solo’s life, Qi’ra, continues her story in Star Wars: Crimson Reign….

Currently, the crossover event “War of the Bounty Hunters,” focused squarely on Boba Fett, tells the story of what happened to the frozen form of Han Solo between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

And soon, that arc will spin-off to continue the story of Qi’ra – who we first met in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Coming Soon: Crimson Reign

Meanwhile, coming soon: Marvel’s Star Wars: Crimson Reign — the second in a planned trilogy of arcs written by veteran Star Wars scribe Charles Soule — will have five issues, the first of which will drop in November.

Moreover, in an exclusive on Wednesday, IGN.com posted about the series and spoke to Soule.

IGN’s Adam Bankhurst wrote:

Speaking to IGN, Soule hinted at what fans can expect from Crimson Reign, a story that will focus on the Crimson Dawn and Qi’ra, who fans may recognize as Emilia Clarke’s character from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“While Qi’ra plays a huge part in War of the Bounty Hunters, that event is really a Boba Fett story. I have a bigger story I’m going to tell with Qi’ra and Crimson Dawn, and it’s all connected to the reasons she kicked things off in War of the Bounty Hunters in the first place. You’ll learn more about that in the closing pages of War of the Bounty Hunters #5, out in October, and I think fans have no idea how exciting and new this story will feel.”

Familiar Faces

Finally, a sneak peek at the covers for the series hints at the return of many characters, not the least of which is “Ren” the original “master of the Knights of Ren.”

“From the moment I took the gig writing Star Wars, I wanted to do new things in the Star Wars timeline between Episodes V and VI, using new characters from all eras of the galaxy far, far away,” Soule told IGN. “Everything and everyone is fair game, and I think people are really going to enjoy it. Await the Reign.”

Read the full IGN.com article, and look out for more in November!

