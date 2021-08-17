With a Stacked Voice Cast Star Wars Visions Trailer Hits Hard

The anime-style Star Wars series for Disney+ will debut on September 22….

Firstly, for a guy who grew up loving Star Wars and Robotech, today marks another milestone in fandom. In anticipation of the show’s debut on September 22, Disney Plus’ Star Wars Visions — an anime-style Star Wars series — released its first full trailer.

Word On Visions From Disney+

Secondly, the Disney+ release and StarWars.com dropped major details.

“Today, Disney+ debuted the trailer and announced the Japanese and English dub voice casts for Star Wars: Visions, an upcoming anthology series from Lucasfilm that tells new Star Wars stories through the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime,” explained Disney+ in the release.

“The new trailer provides a glimpse of the captivating tone and stunning visuals from each of the animated shorts, which can all be viewed both with the original Japanese voice cast or the English dub cast when the series launches on Disney+ on September 22.”

“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” said James Waugh, executive producer and Lucasfilm Vice President, Franchise Content & Strategy, in the statement.

“Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

Amazing English Dub Voice Cast

The English dub of the series includes a who’s who of folks from within and without the Star Wars universe.

The Duel: Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief)

Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief) Tatooine Rhapsody: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan) The Twins: Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N)

Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N) The Village Bride: Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku)

Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku) The Ninth Jedi: Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin),

Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin), T0-B1: Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka)

Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka) The Elder: David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder)

David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder) Lop & Ocho: Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer)

Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer) Akakiri: Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago)

Meanwhile, let’s stop for a second. George Takei!

Video: Original Trailer – Star Wars: Visions

Finally, check out the trailer below:

