‘Percy Jackson’ Author Rick Riodan Reports “A Very Positive Conversation “ With Disney Re: Reboot

Last week, we learned of Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan’s important meeting with folks at Disney regarding a reboot of his most famous set of books, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Today, we learned that Mr. Riordan and his wife Becky had “a very positive conversation” via Zoom with Disney Entertainment, Disney TV, 20th Century Studios, and — of course — Disney+.

“The good news is: the leadership is ‘all in,’ as they put it, about making this show and doing it right,” wrote Riordan on his blog. “A lot of them have kids who have grown up with Percy Jackson, too, so they get it. They get that there are millions and millions of you out there who are waiting excitedly to see Percy Jackson come to life in a new way.

“We felt supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that this show is moving forward as it needs to.”

Image: RickRiordan.com

However, Riordan also noted, “[w]e do not have an official green light.”

That said, and as Becky Riordan tweeted, “One meeting turned into 5.”

One meeting turned into 5 and we are not done yet. Monday here we come! Rick and I want to remind you all that without books and readers of books this would never be a thing. Celebrating fans! Celebrating books! Have a great weekend and stay safe y'all! https://t.co/LPuDcj63yj — Becky Riordan (@camphalfblood) August 21, 2021

Rick acknowledged there’s a way to go.

“This is good news,” reiterated Riordan. “We still have a lot of work ahead of us, and you all will still have a long time to wait, but Percy is a step closer to the adaptation we all want.”

Moreover, other important notes from the author included:

Image: RickRiordan.com

The writers’ room has an episode-by-episode outline, so the creatives can now start thinking about “creature” and “production” design.

Filming locations are now on the board.

They remain close to a deal with a director for the pilot.

Riordan updated his timeline to “2023 delivery.”

He also added, “I would not be surprised if we can start talking about next steps in the casting process fairly soon.”

Also, with all that written, the fans and the books remain firmly centered in the thoughts of the Riordans.

“Celebrating fans! Celebrating books!” tweeted Becky.

Image: RickRiordan.com

“You all have made a difference,” wrote Rick. “Showing up on social media, sharing your excitement for the show: Disney sees you. They have heard you and they want to do right by you Percy fans.

“That, for me, is priority one, so I am happy!”

Finally, Percy Jackson fans, I think it’s okay to get excited. And maybe soon, we’ll all hear about the coveted green light from The Mouse!

Image: RickRiordan.com

