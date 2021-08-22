Disney+ Series Are Built On Hope: Andor Filming Complete

Via sources, Bespin Bulletin confirms that filming is complete on Disney Plus’ Andor….

Firstly, this summer, the filming of all of the Disney+ “Star Wars” and Marvel series made consistent news.

Secondly, notice the past tense…

Several of the shows completed principal photography, and those news items dried up. And today, in an exclusive, Bespin Bulletin confirms that Andor is the latest of the series to complete filming.

News From Andor

“Last week I checked in with my Pinewood Studios sources on the Andor production on August 18th and they were very much still busy filming which I first mentioned on my podcast, BOB The Podcast earlier this week,” wrote Bespin Bulletin. “On August 20th I checked in once again to learn that multiple cast members had wrapped, including some that had been filming for several months but did not get confirmation that the production was finished or that leading man Diego Luna had concluded filming.”

However over the weekend sources gave me the green light on Luna, referenced various members of production having their own wrap parties and confirmed that filming had concluded. I’ve even been fortunate enough to see some sets being taken down. via Bespin Bulletin

No More News from the Sets?

Image: Lucasfilm

Meanwhile, this is actually good news, and beyond my need to learn as much as possible about all of the upcoming Lucasfilm shows, it’s good to switch into “anticipation” mode.

Unfortunately, this means we might not have as much leaked news out from set spaces. And we’ll have to rely on actors and conventions for insight.

Thankfully, that happens frequently and we still have The Mandalorian Season 3 filming coming soon!

Carl Weathers on The Mandalorian Season 3…

Giancarlo Esposito on The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian…

And, just to focus on everything properly: All of the near-completed series, which includes Obi-Wan Kenobi (also reported by Bespin Bulletin), mean we will soon have a ton of live-action Star Wars to watch, report, and read about.

Finally, for a guy who has gone through two serious live-action “Star Wars” droughts in his life (following Return of the Jedi, Revenge of the Sith) getting to watch more action from a galaxy far, far away is pretty amazing.

As is the idea that we can start thinking about Rogue Squadron, too. Hopefully, we’ll learn more official news about all the projects soon.

