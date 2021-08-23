Disney Stores Set To Pop Up In 160 Target Locations This Fall

After shuttering a number of their domestic and international Disney Stores, the Mouse House is finding new ways to get their products in the shopping baskets of their fans. It was announced earlier today that Disney is about to pop up in a lot more Target locations, just in time for the holiday season.

‘Mini’ Disney stores will start showing up inside Target stores at 160 locations starting this Fall. Target started adding Disney products to their shelves a couple years ago, but this shift will be more aggressive, with the Disney sections appearing as pop up style shops. Disney will join the tech giant Apple, who also plans to open up mini-stores within Target locations.

Target also plans to expand their Disney collections available on their online store. The move coincides with Disney’s closure of their brick and mortar Disney stores. A spokesman for the entertainment giant spoke of this move, saying, “It’s more about taking a look at where consumers are, and making sure that we’re providing what they need.” The exact location of the 160 stores have not been released, but they are all located within the United States.

