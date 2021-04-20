Disney Teams With The NFL For Co-Branded Apparel Line

A week before the NFL draft, it has been announced that the NFL has teamed up with Disney for a co-branded apparel line with Junk Food Clothing. Much of the merchandise, with includes Mickey Mouse, Star Wars, and Avengers images on clothing that represents each NFL team, is already available to purchase.

Jo Ruggiero, NFL’s senior vice president of consumer products said, “We are always thinking about how we can provide the right sort of product that speaks to our fans. We’ve got the draft coming up as a great point of fan enthusiasm and part of this could actually tie in with some of the Star Wars May the 4th opportunities that always arise. We really looked at this as an opportunity to really lean into heritage and nostalgia for both Disney and the NFL.”

Disney just signed a ten-year deal with the NFL for broadcasting rights on their ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ networks. The deal put Disney’s ABC back into the lineup to broadcast the Super Bowl later in the decade.



The co-branded clothing can be found at NFLShop.com, fanatics.com, and JunkFood-Clothing.com

Related