Agatha Harkness, Sid, and Cruella Teased as New Villains For Oogie Boogie Bash

We are a little over a week away from Disneyland’s Halloween event Oogie Boogie Bash and some new villains may be joining the party. In a new video shared by Scott Gustin, the resort is teasing the appearance of Agatha Harkness (WandaVision), Sid (Toy Story), and the Emma Stone version of Cruella.

Video from Disneyland teases Sid from Toy Story, Cruella (live action) and Agatha Harkness (Wandavision) pic.twitter.com/vPXgdHFggi — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 24, 2021

Tickets are sold out for the event, but those in attendance have a lot to look forward to.

Event Highlights

Early Entry to Disney California Adventure Park

Arrive ahead and explore the park before the party!

Collect goodies—featuring Mars Wrigley confectionery products—along trails offering Halloween-inspired music, fun décor and the Villains themselves—including Oogie Boogie and Maleficent—as they oversee the festivities from their thrones. You may even spot more familiar faces.

Seize the chance to see some of Disney’s most popular Characters decked out in their Halloween costumes.

Enjoy unique decorations, lighting, music and effects sure to set a not-too-spooky, family-friendly tone.

This event lets a limited number of Guests explore the park after it closes, offering shorter wait times at some favorite attractions. Plus, no theme park reservation is required for the park mix-in and event with your event ticket.

Don’t miss this spirited masquerade cavalcade starring Mickey, Minnie and some of your fave Disney Villains!

Watch Mickey and friends as they headline a live show filled with not-so-scary Halloween tales.

Explore Redwood Creek Challenge Trail like never before as the worlds of Maleficent, Scar and other Disney Villains unfold via ethereal scenes replete with hauntingly beautiful color, sound, light and shadow.

Hold onto your hats as clouds of black bats coil ‘round Carthay Circle’s Bell Tower while spellbinding effects transform the building.

Let Disney PhotoPass photographers capture shots—and unforgettable memories—at scenic park locations. PhotoPass digital photo downloads are included in the price of your event ticket!

The Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party will take place at Disney’s California Adventure Park on select nights September 9 through October 31, 2021, with the party starting at 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM. The mix-in begins at 3:00 PM.

