Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Premiere Set Records

Hulu’s newest original series, Nine Perfect Strangers has broken some records held previously by the streamer’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale. According to the service, Nine Perfect Strangers was the most-watched Hulu original ever, drama, comedy, limited series, or unscripted on premiere day as well as after five days on the service.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale previously was the most-watched Hulu original ever on premiere day, according to the Disney-owned streaming service. Hulu’s methodology is based on counting individual users to accommodate different release patterns (Hulu released the first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers at once), so a viewer is counted once whether they watched one episode or all three.

Read: “Only Murders in the Building” is the Best Whodunit Since “Knives Out”

Based on The New York Times best-selling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Grace Van Patten, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Asher Keddie, and Samara Weaving.

The series is based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, from David E. Kelley, who wrote on the HBO series, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films – all key auspices behind HBO’s hit Big Little Lies adaptation — and Endeavor Content.

Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Bruna Papandrea (Gone Girl), Steve Hutensky (Limitless), and Jodi Matterson (Little Monsters) for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and McCarthy. The series is hoping to debut in 2021.

Related