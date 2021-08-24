Walt Disney World To Require All Employees To Be Fully Vaccinated By Late October

Last month Disney announced that all salaried and hourly non-union employees would be required to be fully vaccinated (two weeks after second MRNA vaccine dose) by the end of September. This was a huge win for the vaccination effort nationwide, but it left out a large number of employees who are represented by unions. That gap as now been filled with a brand new policy announced this week.

Disney has announced that they reached an agreement with unions in central Florida and will require all of their unionized employees working at Walt Disney World to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 by October 22nd, 2021. This, along with the previous requirement, will mean that all Walt Disney World employees will be fully vaccinated by Halloween. The normal medical and sincerely held religious exemptions will still apply. The Walt Disney World resort, located in central Florida, is the country’s largest single site employer.

It was also announced that on-site vaccination events will be held over the next few weeks for employees. The move comes after the FDA granted full approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine on Monday August 23rd.

While talks continue with the unions representing the employees in Anaheim California’s Disneyland Resort, no agreement has been announced yet.

