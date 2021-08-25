LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gameplay Trailer 2 Debuts

The new addition to the LEGO Star Wars catalog will release in 2022!

Full disclosure I am in no way a gamer. Not. One. Bit.

However, if I were to sit down and play a game, it would most likely be a LEGO Star Wars game. And, since my kids are gamers and have already burned through so many of LEGO’s games set in the Star Wars galaxy, I have been waiting for a chance to sit down and be schooled by the best.

Alas, the first announcement was a long time ago….

A New Hope

Image: StarWars.com

But today, we have new hope. A new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga debuted at “Gamescon Opening Night Live.” The game will release in spring 2020 via the Xbox One family of devices, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Dan Brooks, the Grand Moff of StarWars.com posted:

The Force — and bricks — are strong with this one.

Image: StarWars.com

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga promises to be the biggest LEGO Star Wars game ever: Fans can play through all nine Episodes of the core saga, travel through hyperspace and explore over 20 unlockable planets (including Ajan Kloss, Coruscant, and other worlds), and experience various types of gameplay, from chaining attacks in lightsaber combat to space battles. Players can also unlock and choose from over 300 characters — i.e., an incredible Minifigure collection that any LEGO Star Wars fan would love. Dan Brooks, StarWars.com

Now, minifigs I can talk about. But that’s not why you are here.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Gameplay Trailer 2

Check out the full trailer below.

Dan was also kind enough to point out “5 Things We Love From The New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gameplay Trailer.”

Here’s my favorite:

Image: StarWars.com

We hear Obi-Wan talk to Luke about his father, see Luke’s speech to Kylo Ren at the climax of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and watch Rey’s famous leap over Ren’s fighter recreated faithfully. On the gameplay side, we glimpse Yoda versus Sidious, Rey taking on Praetorian Guards, and Mace Windu wrecking shop in the Geonosis Arena.

I’m sold. I am gonna suck. But I am sold.

Be sure to check out the full article over on The Mother Ship. We’ll keep everyone abreast of any developments.

