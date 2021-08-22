Ming-Na Wen and Her LEGO Star Wars Minifigure

Fennec Shand minifig comes with LEGO’s Imperial Light Cruiser set….

Not sure you know this, but Ming-Na Wen really, really loves Star Wars.

Perhaps the most well-rounded actor in Disney history — at the same time being a Disney Princess (Mulan), Marvel Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Melinda May), and a Star Wars bounty hunter (Fennec Shand) — there seems to be a real soft spot for a galaxy far, far away in her life.

Happy Mother’s Day!



Even though she will never understand why I love @starwars so much, she is still perfect! 😂❤️🥰



Love you, mommy!❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/KOhH7ndH5t — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) May 9, 2021

And now, in perhaps the most coveted version of Star Wars immortality, Ming-Na now enjoys her own LEGO Star Wars minifig.

BrickFanatics.com explained:

Image: Disney+

The ongoing saga of Fennec Shand’s LEGO Minifigure and her real-life counterpart has come to a close as Ming-Na Wen shows off her latest haul.

Earlier in 2021 Star Wars: The Mandalorian actor Ming-Na Wen, who plays bounty hunter Fennec Shand, was made aware of the character’s first LEGO Minifigure. She promptly shared her joy for the brick-built iteration on Twitter.

Returning later in the year, the actor found a first look at the characters thanks to some early reviews of 75315 Imperial Light Cruiser, where the Minifigure is exclusively available…

In her unboxing video (via Instagram), the excitement coming off Ms. Wen was palpable.

Image: Ming-Na Wen on Instagram

“This is apparently, a LEGO box, delivered yesterday,” she said. “And I finally had time to open it.

“Oh it’s so great,” she continued, adding, “There she is!” as she found and assembled her minifig.

Image: Ming-Na Wen on Instagram

“Looks like me?” asked Ming-Na rhetorically.

We think so!

Congrats to our favorite Disney Princess Marvel Bounty Hunter!

