Everything New Coming To Disney+ In September 2021

The temperature is dropping across most parts of the United States, the days are getting shorter, and the back to school frenzy is in full effect. That means only one thing, September is just around the corner. As we say goodbye to the summer, we say hello to a brand new batch of shows, movies, and specials coming to Disney+ throughout the month of September 2021.

The month is jammed pack with content. There are a number of series that have already begun that will be churning out new episodes, such as Chip ’n’ Dale: Park Life, Monsters at Work, and Marvel Studios What If…?. A number of new series will premier, including Dug Days (Shorts) and Boogie Kamealoha, M.D.. Star Wars fans rejoice, the highly anticipated series of anime shorts, Star Wars: Visions, will also premier this month.

Here is a complete list of every show, movie, and special coming to Disney+ in September 2021:

September 1

Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes

Dug Days (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”

Marvel Studios Legends – The Ten Rings

Monsters at Work – Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”

What If…? – Episode 104

September 2

Behind the Scenes of Growing Up Animal – Premiere

September 3

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Star Wars: Visions premiers on Disney Plus in September 2021

September 8

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes

Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes

The Wizard of Paws (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Premiere – Episode 101

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 107

Turner & Hooch – Episode 108

What If…? – Episode 105

September 10

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Twenty Something (Short) – Premiere

September 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 108

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 102

Turner & Hooch – Episode 109

What If…? – Episode 106

September 17

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short) – Premiere

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. premiers September 2021 on Disney Plus

September 22

Dog: Impossible (S2)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes

Star Wars: Visions (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere

Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) – Bonus Featurettes

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 109

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 103

Turner & Hooch – Episode 110

What If…? – Episode 107

September 24

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

A Spark Story (Premiere)

September 29

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)

Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)

Great Barrier Reef (S1)

The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)

Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 110

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 104

Turner & Hooch – Episode 111

What If…? – Episode 108

