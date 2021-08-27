Everything New Coming To Disney+ In September 2021
The temperature is dropping across most parts of the United States, the days are getting shorter, and the back to school frenzy is in full effect. That means only one thing, September is just around the corner. As we say goodbye to the summer, we say hello to a brand new batch of shows, movies, and specials coming to Disney+ throughout the month of September 2021.
The month is jammed pack with content. There are a number of series that have already begun that will be churning out new episodes, such as Chip ’n’ Dale: Park Life, Monsters at Work, and Marvel Studios What If…?. A number of new series will premier, including Dug Days (Shorts) and Boogie Kamealoha, M.D.. Star Wars fans rejoice, the highly anticipated series of anime shorts, Star Wars: Visions, will also premier this month.
Here is a complete list of every show, movie, and special coming to Disney+ in September 2021:
September 1
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes
- Dug Days (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”
- Marvel Studios Legends – The Ten Rings
- Monsters at Work – Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”
- What If…? – Episode 104
September 2
- Behind the Scenes of Growing Up Animal – Premiere
September 3
- Dark Phoenix
- Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
- Tomorrowland
- Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
September 8
- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes
- Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes
- The Wizard of Paws (S1)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Premiere – Episode 101
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 107
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 108
- What If…? – Episode 105
- September 10
- Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Twenty Something (Short) – Premiere
September 15
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 108
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 102
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 109
- What If…? – Episode 106
September 17
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
- Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
- Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
- Jade Eyed Leopard
- Nona (Short) – Premiere
September 22
- Dog: Impossible (S2)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes
- Star Wars: Visions (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere
- Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) – Bonus Featurettes
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 109
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 103
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 110
- What If…? – Episode 107
September 24
- Spooky Buddies
- The Fault in Our Stars
- A Spark Story (Premiere)
September 29
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)
- Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)
- Great Barrier Reef (S1)
- The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)
- Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 110
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 104
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 111
- What If…? – Episode 108