Darren Criss Joins ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Disney+ Special

Darren Criss (Glee) is meeting up with the Muppets to socialize in the Haunted Mansion. The multitalented Criss joins the Disney+ special Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Criss made the announcement on his social media, “Take care foolish mortals cuz I’m care-takin’ with @TheMuppets for their Halloween special, The Muppets Haunted Mansion coming soon to @disneyplus. Check this grim grinning bro out to socialize…”

Take care foolish mortals cuz I’m care-takin’ with @TheMuppets for their Halloween special, The Muppets Haunted Mansion coming soon to @disneyplus. Check this grim grinning bro out to socialize… pic.twitter.com/8vvWtDegTJ — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) August 31, 2021

This special will see all of our favorite Muppet characters on Halloween night as they maneuver happy haunts, musical numbers, and surprise cameos- all in the classic Disney attraction The Haunted Mansion.

Muppets Haunted Mansion was officially announced in May, with a video from Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn. The special will be the first to utilize the brand new Muppets Studio logo, which was unveiled last week. The release date is still TBA.

Muppets Haunted Mansion is the first of two projects centered on the attraction. Disney will begin production on the Haunted Mansion film this October. The film is set to star LaKeith Stanfield (Knives Out) and Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), and will be directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People).

