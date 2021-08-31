‘The Croods’ Series Coming to Hulu

The Croods are coming to Hulu. The series titled The Croods: Family Tree is a continuation from last year’s film, The Croods: A New Age (a sequel to the 2013 hit The Croods). The animated show follows rivals-turned-friends the Croods and the Betterman’s as they learn to live together on a farm and overcome their differences.

The series, which debuts on the Disney-owned streamer and also on Peacock on September 23, released the first trailer.

Read: Daniel Augustin Replaces Brandon Michael Hall in Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’

Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) reprises her role from the 2020 sequel as the voice of Dawn Betterman. Also set to lead the voice is my Landecker as Ugga, Kiff VandenHeuvel as Grug, Ally Dixon as Eep, AJ Locascio as Thunk, Dee Bradley Baker as Sandy, Artemis Pebdani as Gran, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil, and Amy Rosoff as Hope.

The six-episode The Croods: Family Tree is the rare original series to air on competing streamers. Both DreamWorks and Peacock are owned by NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast. Disney has full operating control of Hulu after Comcast agreed in 2019 to sell its stake in the streamer, that is why you see series like this and Madagascar: A Little Wild on Hulu.

The Croods film franchise has grossed a combined total of over $800 million at the worldwide box office. Both films hold an A CinemaScore and are both rated “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. The film franchise includes the voice talents of Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, and Clark Duke. Marie Tran and Bradley Baker are the only ones returning from the films.

Related