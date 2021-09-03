Shang-Chi and the Death Dealer to Appear at Avengers Campus

The Disney Parks Blog announced today that in celebration of the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi and the Death Dealer will making their Avengers Campus debut. The duo will go ahead to ahead at the Disneyland Resort’s newest land starting this week.

There will also be merchandise including shirts, cups, toys, and more for sale, available on shopDisney and at Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park and Super Hero Headquarters at Disney Springs.

Image: Disney Parks Blog

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father; as well as Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay and the screen story is by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton.