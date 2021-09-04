A Page Out of The Book of Boba Fett?

StarWarsNewsNet.com delivered new “Bits” on Boba Fett’s Disney+ series….

Sometimes (like me) you are late to the party. Sometimes you want the surprise without the party.

And sometimes that surprise comes way, way before the gift is delivered. No big deal in my eyes; I just like the gift.

Moreover, in this case, The Book of Boba Fett is a true present to Star Wars fans. I wasn’t expecting it; I was satisfied to see the Fetts return via The Mandalorian.

Thankfully, here we are.

Image: Lucasfilm

However, not everyone likes to have their cake early (and eat it, too). So, if you want to skip any spoilers for the upcoming show, you should leave.

Like now.

Scoot.

.

.

.

.

Still here? Good.

Boba Bits: Story Points and Detail

Johnny Hoey’s bunch over at StarWarsNewsNet.com did it again. This time, Miguel Fernandez posted about some new tidbits out of The Book of Boba Fett.

Just to keep up with “The Hoeys,” be careful how you share the below (and let’s be sure to credit the kids at StarWarsNewsNet.com).

Fernandez posted:

Image: Lucasfilm

[W]e have learned that, in the series, Boba Fett is in revenge mode. He will be going after everyone who did him wrong in the past, and he will also be looking for the other bounty hunters. And even more — he will be doing it with a new look to his armor!

Of course, it wasn’t long ago that we posted a bit more bits about Boba.

There’s been plenty of “news” coming out of Mandalore regarding our friend Boba. But Adam Frazier of SlashFilm.com reminds readers that another notable bounty hunter, Cad Bane, might make an appearance in The Book…

Speaking of “The Book of Boba Fett,” LRMonline is reporting that fan-favorite bounty hunter Cad Bane, known for his appearances in “Star Wars: Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” will make his live-action debut in Rodriguez’s series.

Adam also reminds us that Cad and Boba dueled, space-Western style in an unfinished arc of The Clone Wars, which was explained by Dave Filoni back Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017.

But here’s where I diverge from the informed speculation and leaks.

I like this line from SWNN: “The fact that he will be going after those who did him wrong explains the necessity of Empire-era flashbacks.”

Uninformed Speculation

Now, Miguel was speaking to the new look armor. However, I am wondering who else he might be seeking.

Image: Lucasfilm

You know how Samuel L. Jackson’s name comes up every year or so in conjunction with a return of Mace Windu? Yeah, well, it does. However, little ever comes of it.

Well, whaddya think about Boba getting another kick at the handless Jedi?

Stranger things have happened. But for now, it’s pure speculation. However, what a gift that would be!

Image: Lucasfilm