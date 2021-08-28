Robert Rodriguez on The Book of Boba Fett: “People are going to be so pumped….”

The Book of Boba Fett Executive Producer Robert Rodriguez told Collider that the show “over-delivers.”

Recently, most news out of Lucasfilm “centers” on:

What is currently filming; What will begin production, soon; And what have you.

However, we’ve gotten drips and drabs of real sentiment coming out of different sets and offices, with the most impressive note coming from Robert Rodriguez.

Exclusive: Robert Rodriguez Teases ‘The Book of Boba Fett’: “It’s Going to Blow Your Mind”https://t.co/RhDgZSZol7 — Collider (@Collider) August 28, 2021

The Book of Boba Fett: Set to Over-Deliver

Collider’s Adam Chitwood explained that the outlet’s Steve Weintraub was on assignment, speaking with Rodriguez regarding his work with Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.” The conversation briefly switched to Star Wars and The Book of Boba Fett.

Image: Lucasfilm

Chitwood posted:

And while Rodriguez was understandably tight-lipped about his Star Wars series, he is extremely excited for fans to see the show.

The multi-faceted filmmaker said:

Image: Lucasfilm

It’s going to blow your mind. That’s all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it. Robert Rodriguez, The Book of Boba Fett

Chitwood also reminded readers that The Book of Boba Fett remains unspoiled, with relatively few facts known.

We know:

Rodriguez is the executive producer.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will also executive produce.

Ming-Na Wen and Temuera Morrison reprise their roles as Fennec Shand and Boba Fett, respectively.

Morrison let slip that Favreau, Rodriguez, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Filoni will all direct episodes.

The show drops on Disney+ in December.

Ms. Wen showed the world her funny wrap gift for The Book of Boba Fett crew, so we know it’s in the books.

One wonders what exactly Fennec and Boba do after sitting down in Jabba’s throne room. But plot points are very much under wraps.

However, as soon as we here at The DisInsider know more, so will you!

