Disneyland Paris Announces 30th Anniversary Date

Europe’s only Disney Resort has been hard at work refurbishing attractions and restaurants and the hard work isn’t slowing down because not only has Disneyland Paris announced the start date of their 30th Anniversary celebrations, but it will begin more than a month early!

Get ready to celebrate the beginning of something big… The Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary! See you from March 6th 2022 ✨ #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/zuTb2wGdSP — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) September 6, 2021

The celebration will kick off on March 6th, 2022 with its actual anniversary taking place on April 12th.

Besides the announcement trailer and some sweet artwork (see image at the top), no details were announced. However, we can expect Avengers Campus will likely open during the celebrations now that it has been delayed by a year.