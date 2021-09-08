Disney Stores Continue to Close Across the UK

There have been rumours that all the UK branches of the Disney store will close by the end of 2021. While Disney hasn’t officially confirmed these rumours, it is looking to be more and more likely.

We’ve already seen 60 locations across North America (including all stores in Canada) shut their doors and this week the United Kingdom has been rocked with multiple closures.

The now-closed Disney Store in Peterborough. Source: Cambridge News

The ongoing rumours state that all UK stores, except for the flagship store at London’s Oxford Street, will close.

Locations, where stores have already closed include Blackpool, Southhampton and now the popular store at Bluewater Shopping Centre.

READ: Disney is Keeping a Sequel to ‘The Little Mermaid’ on The Table

While small, the branch at Bluewater was popular with many patrons visiting the store at least once on each trip.

Outside of the UK, stores will also be closing in France, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland with only the Dublin store remaining open.

Why All These Closures?

The pandemic has hit many companies and Disney is no exception. With their resorts closed for most of the year and their movies being delayed throughout most of 2020, they’ve been working hard at cutting costs anywhere they can.

Exclusive: Disney Legend Hayley Mills Talks New Memoir, ‘The Parent Trap’, and More (Interview)

Outside of the flagship stores, Disney will focus their efforts on their ShopDisney websites which have been in operation for many years now.

While stores are closing across the States, Disney will open pop-up shops at 160 Targets. Whether other countries will receive similar pop-up shops remains to be seen, but since the UK doesn’t have Target, Disney could potentially make a deal with ASDA (the UK’s version of Walmart & closest equivalent to Target).