First Look at Disneyland’s Agatha Harkness & Toy Story’s Sid!

If you can recall, a few months back I made a list of characters that should be added to the Disney parks. While the post wasn’t a ranked list, I took a particular interest in WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness being added to the parks.

Well – dreams do come true as she was announced to join Disney California Adventure’s Oogie Boogie Bash alongside Sid from Toy Story and Emma Stone’s version of Cruella de Vil.

Instagrammer Jason Sasaki/@Sasakitime, we have our first look at both Agatha Harkness and Toy Story’s Sid!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Sasaki (@sasakitime) As you can see, Agatha is sporting her final witch costume as seen in the last few episodes of WandaVision and Disney has done a fantastic job finding a performer who looks like her original actress, Katherine Hahn.



I’m not 100% certain but it looks like Agatha has taken over the Ancient Sanctum area of Avengers Campus. Hopefully, Doctor Strange is okay!

And then we have Sid who is running The Sid eshow Circus. In the video, he can be seen bantering with guests, but not much else is shown.

Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie is only just starting, so we can expect some closer looks at the new characters at any time so keep your eyes on The DisInsider!

