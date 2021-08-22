Title Confirmed for 2022 Animated Disney Film

We now have information regarding the title of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film following Encanto.

The 61st film in the Walt Disney Animation Studios canon has a tentative title of Searcher Clade. This information comes following several trademarks filed by the Walt Disney Company in recent days, including this title. Other trademarks filed include the character names of Ethan Clade, Meridian Clade, and Captain Calypso Kahn. As Ethan was previously revealed to be the main character in the film, it can only be assumed he is the titular “Searcher Clade”

Ethan Clade is a Bi-racial (Caucasian/African-American) 14-year old. The studio is looking for voiceover talent 18 and older to play the role. According to the logline, Ethan “sounds very typical as far as teenagers go. Playful and quick-witted, but can also retreat. He can be a wise-ass, but he isn’t particularly tough. The actor VOICING him should be FUNNY, LIKABLE, & SOUND LIKE A 14 YR OLD, but also possess the ability to quickly turn inward and show us a SOFT EMOTIONAL SIDE.”

Searcher Clade will release in theaters on November 23, 2022 and is directed by Don Hall. Hall has co-directed several films for Disney, including Raya and the Last Dragon, Winnie the Pooh, and Big Hero 6 for which he won an Academy Award. He is currently working on the upcoming Baymax! series for Disney+, which is based on the film which won him an Oscar and is due for release sometime next year.

The script is written by Qui Nguyen, writer of Raya and the Last Dragon. It will be produced by Roy Conli (Tangled, Big Hero 6) and executive produced by chief creative officer Jennifer Lee.

Auditions for the film began May 31 and production officially started on July 1.

