BREAKING: Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 Coming in 2023!

YES!

Announced at today’s PlayStation Showcase was the already highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man!

Spider-Man puts players into the shoes of the one-and-only Spider-Man, picking up eight years after Peter Parker is bitten by a radioactive spider. The game sees players navigating New York City fighting foes and uncover a secret plot to infect the city with a disease.

The game was a huge hit upon its release, praised for its graphics, gameplay, and characters.

In 2020 it was remastered for the PlayStation 5 alongside the release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a – sort of – sequel.

And now… we finally have news on the sequel!

Spider-Man 2 will allow players to control both Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ Spider-Men and will feature VENOM as the main antagonist.

Developed by Sony-owned Insomniac Games, the new game will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and will release in 2023!

We have more news coming from the PlayStation Showcase, so keep your eyes peeled!

