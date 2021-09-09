BREAKING: Insomniac Games Developing Wolverine for PlayStation!

After developing Spider-Man for the PlayStation in 2018 and then remastering it alongside the release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020. Insomniac Games have gotten their hands on another Marvel property.

WOLVERINE!

Besides a look at Logan/Wolverine in a bar, apparently after winning a fight. The teaser trailer didn’t reveal anything else besides the logo.

Marvel’s Wolverine will be a PlayStation exclusive although we currently have no release date.

The game was announced as part of the PlayStation Showcase, so follow along for more updates!