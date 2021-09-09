BREAKING: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake for PS5

The rumours are true!

Aspyr is developing a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for the PlayStation 5!

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is an RPG originally released in 2003 and it quickly became one of the most popular Star Wars games in history.

It was also the first appearance of Darth Revan, one of the most famous Sith Lords in the Star Wars canon – though he sadly remains a non-canon character as he is yet to be reintroduced into Disney’s new timeline.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced today as part of the PlayStation Showcase, so we have no information on whether it will be available on other platforms. But this article will be updated if and when we have confirmed information.

Currently, there is no release date.