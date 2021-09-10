Baby Yoda Is Coming To Thanksgiving!

The Mandalorian’s “Grogu” will fly in The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade….

It makes sense. There are few bigger chow hounds than Baby Yoda (The Child, Grogu). So if there were to be any Star Wars character to be invited to Thanksgiving my man is a lock.

He’s always hungry. Image: Disney+.

And that might be what the organizers of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (and Funko Pop!, Lucasfilm) were thinking as they drew up plans to bring a character from The Mandalorian to the holiday.

The Mandalorian Takes Manhattan

Dan Brooks wrote for StarWars.com:

Grogu is back. And he’s a lot bigger than he used to be.

Image: StarWars.com

“Funko and Macy’s, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, announced today that Grogu, our favorite mysterious, adorable, and tiny Force-sensitive being from The Mandalorian, will debut as a massive Funko Pop!-inspired balloon at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25,” explained Brooks. “An original design by Funko art director Reis O’Brien created just for the parade, the balloon brings Grogu to life in the cute Pop! style of collectibles.”

O’Brien, of course, was thrilled at the prospect.

Image: Disney+

“We’re no strangers to the thrill of translating Star Wars characters into the Pop! form,” said O’Brien to StarWars.com. “Thanks to the strong creative relationship with Lucasfilm, we knew we could develop a fun, charming, and iconic moment. After a crash course in how the Macy’s balloons are constructed, we started the creative process inspired by everyone’s love for Grogu.

“His giant ears were an unexpected challenge of their own, but once we finally got a peek at the final result we knew that all of our hard work and collaboration had paid off. There’s going to be a whole lot of cuteness floating above the streets of New York City come Thanksgiving morning.”

Small to Large, The Child is in Charge

Baloon Grogu is 41-feet tall, 29-feet long, and his “little belly” is 37-feet wide.

Image: StarWars.com

OH, surprise, surprise. There will be a line of products celebrating the Grogu balloon, seen floating with his favorite bauble.

“Bringing Grogu to life as a 37-foot-wide balloon was no small feat and took close collaboration with the Funko design team, as well as the balloon designers from Macy’s,” said Lucasfilm’s Senior Manager of Product Design. “I am very happy with the result and can’t wait to see it in the parade!”

Image: StarWars.com

Admit it. You can’t wait either. Watch for Grogu to float by on Thursday, November 25, beginning at 9:00 a.m.