‘Jellyrolls’ Piano Bar at Disney’s Boardwalk at Walt Disney World is Set to Reopen Mid-October

The extremely popular and beloved piano bar, Jellyrolls, is planning to add some more nighttime entertainment into central Florida starting next month.

According to one of the bar’s piano performers, Scotty Kilwein, the bar will reopen in mid-October. He made the announcement live on his Facebook account earlier this evening. The popular hangout is located on the Disney Boardwalk in Walt Disney World. The area surrounds Crescent Lake and includes the commonly named ‘Epcot Resorts,’ such as Boardwalk, Yacht Club, and Beach Club. The Marriott owned Swan and Dolphin resorts are also a stones throw away.

This is welcome news for those who enjoy some upbeat adult entertainment after a long day of fairytales and make believe. Prior to the pandemic lockdown, this was one of the busiest bars in the area at night.

READ: Disneyland Announces Brand New Holiday Ticketed Holiday Event Starting This November

It is great to see another fan favorite return for the expected crowds coming to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.