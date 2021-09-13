Danny Trejo, Chrissy Metz, and More Join ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Some more stars have joined the upcoming Muppets Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion. Set to join the singing wake are Danny Trejo (Machete), Chrissy Metz (This is Us), Alfonso Ribeiro (Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Sasheer Zamata (I Feel Pretty), and Jeannie Mai.

Also set to make cameo appearances are Darren Cris (Glee), Skai Jackson (Jessie), Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune), Geoff Keighley (The Game Awards), Justina Machado (Elena of Avalor), and Craig Robinson (The Office. More cameos are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

Inpired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the Muppets Haunted Mansionincludes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and “Muppet-ized” sets and props that help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience.

This marks the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special and features three new original songs, “Rest In Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie The Knot Tango”, a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together.

Bill Barretta, Andrew Williams, David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter serve as Executive Producers and Kirk R. Thatcher is Director.