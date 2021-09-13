RUMOR: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Suiting Up ‘Indiana Jones’ Franchise

It’s one of those things that we always knew would happen, but couldn’t quite figure out how.

According to a rumor published by the Daily Mail this weekend, the next Indiana Jones film could very well be Harrison Ford’s last.

The site specifically says that industry insiders close to Kathleen Kennedy claim she wants to make “big” and “bold” changes to the franchise, and that includes having a woman become its face.

As it’s been previously reported, Waller-Bridge is slated to co-star alongside Ford in the next installment of the 40 year old film series.

Now, this is obviously a rumor – Kennedy’s reps have yet to even respond to the claims for comment – so we urge you to take this news with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, with Ford turning 80 this year and having to sit on the production’s sidelines, it’s only a matter of time before Ford hangs up his hat and whiplash.

We’ll continue to provide updates if (and as) they become available.

In addition to Ford and Waller-Bridge, the highly anticipated sequel will star Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Boyd Holbrook, and Antonio Banderas.

While plot details are currently being kept under wraps, we do a have a hunch that the film will take place in the 1960’s and revolve around the space race.

In lieu of Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four films, James Mangold is taking up directing duties. John Williams is returning to compose the film’s score.

Despite the film’s already announced production delay, the still untitled sequel is expected to be released in a little over a year on July 29, 2022.

Source: Daily Mail