Disney Reveals New Halloween Costumes & Merchandise

Halloween may be more than a month away, but there’s no reason why you shouldn’t start planning your parties.

And Disney is here to help you with their new range of new costumes and merchandise that are to die for!

There are so many new things included in the Halloween 2021 catalogue that I won’t be able to share everything, but I’ve gathered all the merchandising that I think you will enjoy!

*The pyjama set in the image above is the Star Wars Grogu Halloween Family Matching Pajamas from Hanna Andersson.

Funko

Nightmare Before Christmas Jack in Train Engine Pop! Train ($19.99)

Nightmare Before Christmas Sally in Cat Cart Pop! Train ($10.99)

Nightmare Before Christmas Zero in Duck Cart Pop! Train ($10.99)

The Funko set can be found on Entertainment Earth.

Jewellery

Disney X RockLove SLEEPING BEAUTY Maleficent Dragon Wing Earrings

($79.00)

Disney Villains Evil Queen Oval Garnet and 1/4 CT. T.W. Diamond Ring

($399.99)

Lovepop

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Spooky Bundle

($38.99)

Disney’s Hocus Pocus I Put a Spell on You 3D card

($15.99)

Disney The Haunted Mansion 3D card

($15)

All the Halloween Lovepop cards can be found alongside their Disney collection.

Loungefly

Oogie Boogie Mini Loungefly Backpack – The Nightmare Before Christmas ($80.00 – Available from 8/23)

Minnie Mouse Halloween Mini Loungefly Backpack ($80.00 – Available: 8/23)

Hocus Pocus Mini Loungefly Backpack ($70.00 – Available: 8/16)

All the Loungefly Mini Backpacks will be available on ShopDisney.

The Minnie Mouse Halloween Mini Loungefly Backback will also be available at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Shirts

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Halloween This Is The Candy C2 Premium T-Shirt

($29.99)

Star Wars Darth Vader Ghoulactic Halloween Premium T-Shirt

($25.99)

Girls’ Disney Hocus Pocus Long Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt – Orange

($10.00)

Disney Villains Halloween Cruella Magazine Cover T-Shirt ($22.99)

babyGap| National Geographic 100% Organic Cotton Graphic T-Shirt

($24.95)

The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey for Adults ($72.99)

The Haunted Mansion Plaid Woven Hooded Shirt for Adults ($64.99)

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Halloween One-Piece Pajama for Adults

($39.99)

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Glow-in-the-Dark Half Suit and Light-Up Tie Costume for Adults ($59.99)

The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey for Adults ($74.99)

All the items above can be purchased on ShopDisney.

Costumes

Adult Costumes

Winifred Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Hocus Pocus

($34.00)

Sarah Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults –

Hocus Pocus

($34.99)



Mary Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults –

Hocus Pocus

($34.99)

Adult Costumes by Rubie’s

Captain America Deluxe Costume for Adults by Rubie’s

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

($59.99)

Scarlet Witch Costume for Adults by Rubie’s

WandaVision

($59.99)

Shuri Deluxe Costume for Adults by Rubie’s

Black Panther

($59.99)

Adult Costumes by Disguise

Sally Costume for Adults by Disguise – The Nightmare Before Christmas

($53.99)

Elsa Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise

Frozen 2

($79.99)

Oogie Boogie Prestige Costume for Adults by Disguise

The Nightmare Before Christmas

(129.99)

Maleficent Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise

Sleeping Beauty

($64.99)

Peter Pan Costume for Adults by Disguise

(35.99)

Evil Queen Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise –

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

($69.99)

Adaptive Costumes

Buzz Lightyear Spaceship Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise

Toy Story

($49.99)

Cinderella’s Coach Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise

($49.99)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wheelchair Cover Set

($49.99)

Kids Costumes

Rex Inflatable Costume for Kids by Disguise – Toy Story ($79.99)

Rey Costume for Kids – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($49.99)

Marvel’s Captain Marvel Costume for Kids

($49.99)

Baby Costumes

Abu Costume for Baby – Aladdin

($34.99)

Dumbo Costume for Baby by Disguise

($35.99)

Buzz Lightyear Costume for Baby – Toy Story

($34.99)

Mickey Mouse Costume for Baby

($34.99)

Stitch Costume for Baby

($34.99)

Dopey Costume for Baby by Disguise –

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

($35.00)



Pet Costumes by Rubie’s

Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume by Rubie’s – Hocus Pocus

($29.99)

Tinker Bell Pet Costume – Peter Pan

($24.99)

Woody Pet Costume by Rubie’s – Toy Story

($24.99)

Ewok Pet Costume by Rubie’s – Star Wars

($24.99)

Minnie Mouse Pet Costume by Rubie’s

($29.99)

Abu Pet Costume – Aladdin

($24.00)

All the costumes featured above will be available from 8/2 on ShopDisney.

Adaptive costumes are already available on ShopDisney.

Books

Cold Hearted

($17.99)

Disney Baby: Spooky, Scary, Silly

($6.99)

Gory Details: Adventures from the Dark Side of Science

($26.00)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney Classic) (Little Golden Book)

($5.99)

The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide

($29.99)

Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook

($19.99)

Toys

Mickey Mouse Halloween 2021 Plush – Small 12”

($24.99)

Minnie Mouse Halloween 2021 Plush – Small 12”

($24.99)

Binx Plush – Hocus Pocus – Small 15”

($16.99)

Star Wars Droid Factory Halloween Figure – R6-W1CH ($12.99)

Mickey Mouse Ghost Halloween Light-Up Plush

($12.99)

All of the cuddly toys and the Star Wars Droid Factory Halloween Figure can be purchased on ShopDisney.

There are a whole lot more Disney Halloween merchandising that I didn’t include. Most of which can be found in ShopDisney’s Halloween section.