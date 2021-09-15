Disney Reveals New Halloween Costumes & Merchandise

Halloween may be more than a month away, but there’s no reason why you shouldn’t start planning your parties.
And Disney is here to help you with their new range of new costumes and merchandise that are to die for!
There are so many new things included in the Halloween 2021 catalogue that I won’t be able to share everything, but I’ve gathered all the merchandising that I think you will enjoy!
*The pyjama set in the image above is the Star Wars Grogu Halloween Family Matching Pajamas from Hanna Andersson.
Funko
The Funko set can be found on Entertainment Earth.
Jewellery
- Disney X RockLove SLEEPING BEAUTY Maleficent Crystal Ring
- Disney X RockLove SLEEPING BEAUTY Maleficent Dragon Wing Earrings
- Disney Villains Evil Queen Oval Garnet and 1/4 CT. T.W. Diamond Ring
Lovepop
All the Halloween Lovepop cards can be found alongside their Disney collection.
Loungefly
All the Loungefly Mini Backpacks will be available on ShopDisney.
The Minnie Mouse Halloween Mini Loungefly Backback will also be available at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.
Shirts
- Girls’ Disney Hocus Pocus Long Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt – Orange
- babyGap| National Geographic 100% Organic Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
- All the Star Wars Halloween shirts and the Cruella Magazine shirt can be purchased on Amazon.
All the items above can be purchased on ShopDisney.
Costumes
Adult Costumes
Adult Costumes by Rubie’s
Adult Costumes by Disguise
Adaptive Costumes
Kids Costumes
Baby Costumes
Pet Costumes by Rubie’s
All the costumes featured above will be available from 8/2 on ShopDisney.
Adaptive costumes are already available on ShopDisney.
Books
- Cold Hearted by Serena Valentino
- Disney Baby: Spooky, Scary, Silly
- Gory Details: Adventures from the Dark Side of Science
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (Little Golden Book)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide
- Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook
Toys
All of the cuddly toys and the Star Wars Droid Factory Halloween Figure can be purchased on ShopDisney.
There are a whole lot more Disney Halloween merchandising that I didn’t include. Most of which can be found in ShopDisney’s Halloween section.