‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Lands on Disney+ in 2022.

Today The Proud Family family celebrates its 20th anniversary, and there would be no better day to announce that the reboot series will launch in 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

‘”The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will pick up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.’

Returning cast members include Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

Recurring voices include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, and EJ Johnson as Michael Collins.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also include a plethora of celebrity guests including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Debbie Allen, and Olympic Gold medalist gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes.

The original series ran on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005, lasting only two seasons and a movie.

The Proud Family is currently available to stream on Disney+, so you have plenty of time to catch up before ‘Louder and Prouder’ is released.