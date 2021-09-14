Henry Winkler Says ‘Monsters At Work’ is Getting a Second Season

Disney+’s hit series, Monsters At Work recently ended its first season, and fans are eager for more. One fan on Twitter expressed his interest in a second season, and one of the stars of the series has hinted it is coming. Henry Winkler, who voices Fritz, responded that “there will be” a new season coming to the steamer.

And there will be !!!!! — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 2, 2021

Read: ‘Monsters at Work’ Review: Monstropolis is Back and Better Than Ever

Monsters at Work takes place immediately after the events of the first film when Mike and Sulley decide to conserve laughter instead of scream. Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and has always dreamed of becoming a Scarer, until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

John Goodman and Billy Crystal return to voice Sulley and Mike Wazowski, in the spinoff now titled Monsters At work. They will be joined by members of the original voice cast John Ratzenberger (Yeti), Jennifer Tilly (Celia), and Bob Peterson (Roz and Roze), and franchise newcomers Ben Feldman (Superstore), Mindy Kaling (Inside Out, A Wrinkle In Time), Henry Winkler (Barry), Lucas Neff (Raising Hope), Alanna Ubach (Coco), Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Resistance), comedian Gabriel Iglesias and Aisha Tyler (Archer).

Kaling voices Val Little, Tylor’s lifelong friend and confidante; Winkler gives life to Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Neff voices Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; Ubach is Cutter, the officious rule follower; and Stanton is Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team.

Monsters at Work is produced by Disney Television Animation and was developed and exec produced by Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse) with Ferrell Barron on board to produce. Kat Good and Rob Gibbs direct. All episodes of the series are now available to stream on Disney+.