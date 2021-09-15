Yvette Nicole Brown Joins ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Yvette Nicole Brown is continuing to grow her resume on Disney+. The actress is the newest addition to a growing list of celebrities joining the Disney+ Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion. Nicole Brown made the announcement via her personal Twitter account.

And maybe THIS is why! I’ve been sitting on this childhood dream come true for MONTHS now! I will be with @TheMuppets in #MuppetsHauntedMansion airing October 8th on @disneyplus! The mothership has finally called me home!

Yvette Nicole Brown is becoming the queen of Disney+, she starred Lady and the Tramp remake at launch, hosted the game show The Big Fib, and starred opposite John Stamos in the high school basketball series, Big Shot, which was recently renewed for a second season. She will also star in the highly anticipated Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted as a villain.

Also set to make cameo appearances are Darren Cris (Glee), Skai Jackson (Jessie), Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune), Geoff Keighley (The Game Awards), Justina Machado (Elena of Avalor), Craig Robinson (The Office) Danny Trejo (Machete), Chrissy Metz (This is Us), Alfonso Ribeiro (Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Sasheer Zamata (I Feel Pretty), Jeannie Mai, Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine, and the late great Ed Asner.

The Great Gonzo – a world-famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

Inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the Muppets Haunted Mansion includes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and “Muppet-ized” sets and props that help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience.

This marks the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special and features three new original songs, “Rest In Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie The Knot Tango”, a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together.

Bill Barretta, Andrew Williams, David Lightbody, and Leigh Slaughter serve as Executive Producers and Kirk R. Thatcher is Director.