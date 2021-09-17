Mandy Patinkin to Star in Hulu’s Detective Drama ‘Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem’

Hulu is set to develop a detective drama series and has found their lead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mandy Patinkin (Princess Bride) will lead the series titled Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem. The Disney-owned streamer made the announcement on Thursday.

The series will follow Detective Rufus Cotesworth and protégé Imogene as they dig for the truth on a wealthy sailing boat in the Mediterranean where everyone is hiding something. But is one of these powerful wealthy people among the oceanliner the killer? The detective duo are there to find out.

Read: Hulu’s Smash Hit ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Renewed For A Second Season

Mandy Patinkin will take on the role of Rufus, while Violett Beane (God Friended Me, The Flash) will play his protégé Imogene. Also set to star is Lauren Patten (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, Succession), Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou and Rahul Kohli (Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass).

Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams will pen the script, executive produce, and serve as showrunners on the drama. Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man and the upcoming Disney+ series Just Beyond) will executive produce the pilot and direct via his Black Lamb banner. Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem is produced by ABC Signature, where Webb is based with an overall deal.

The news comes after the success of Hulu’s recent detective comedy series, Only Murders In The Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, pulled in hot numbers for the streamers and buzz amongst critics and audiences alike. The streamer has already greenlit a second season of the series.