Raya Makes Her Meet and Greet Debut at Shanghai Disneyland

A couple of weeks back, when we reported that Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto would be a face character at the Disneyland Resort, the internet went ablaze wondering why we have not seen Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon in the same way. Well, to the delight of many, she has finally made her debut at one of the parks.

A Raya face character and meet and greet has debuted at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort. The princess of Kumandra is located in the Adventure Isle section of the park. Shanghai is the only Disney park to have the character, but she is expected to make her debut at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World in the coming weeks. You can get a first look at the Disney Princess below:

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where Raya, a lone warrior, must track down the legendary last dragon to stop an evil force that has returned after 500 years to once again threaten her homeworld.

The film features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Jona Xiao, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, Alan Tudyk, Gordon Ip, Dichen Lachman, Patti Harrison, Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, Sung Kang, Sierra Katow, Ross Butler, François Chau and Paul Yen. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the screenplay. Hall and Nguyen are already reteaming on a brand new film for Walt Disney Animation Studios tentatively titled, Searcher Clade.

Raya and the Last Dragon is available to stream on Disney+.