Disneyland Resort Will Bring Mirabel From ‘Encanto’ to The Park

The Disneyland Resort is set to bring characters from the upcoming animated film Encanto to the park. The company is seeking look-alikes to portray the films main character Mirabel.

What the Disneyland Resort is looking for!

Performers with a full range of body movement with high-energy performing abilities and imaginative personal interaction skills.

Role:

MIRABEL: Mirabel (5’2″ to 5’5”) is a Colombian 15-year-old who’s ordinary, optimistic, and struggling to find her place in her family. Her story takes place hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called Encanto.

Requirements:



Performers must be at least 18 and authorized to work in the United States.

If employed, performers will be expected to adhere to Disney Look guidelines.

The position requires standing, walking, sitting for extended periods of time.

If you want to apply for an audition, you can check out the listing here!

The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz (In The Heights) as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family.

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. The voice cast also includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow,Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) and is directed by Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled) and Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film. The filmmakers were deeply inspired by their research trip to Colombia during early development of Encanto, as well as their continuous work with a group of expert consultants assembled through the course of the film’s production. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto opens in theaters November 24, 2021.

