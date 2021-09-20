All Of The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Couples Revealed!

The 30th season of ABC’s hit reality dance competition series Dancing With The Stars premiered Monday evening.

And while the cast of stars had been previously unveiled on Good Morning America two weeks ago, tonight the world finally got to see which professional ballroom dancers they’d be paired off with for the season.

The official pairings are as follows:

Mel C. & Gleb Savchenko

Mel C. is most known as one of the original members of The Spice Girls. Of the 8 seasons he’s previously competed in, he’s never finished past fourth place.

Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin & Witney Carson

Mizanin originally got his start on The Real World in 2001. He’s since rose to prominence as a professional wrestler under the nickname “The Miz”. In the nearly dozen seasons Carson has participated in the show, she’s only come in first place once, with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro as her partner.

Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

Iman Shumpert is a professional basketball player, and former NBA Champion. This is Karagach’s sophomore season on Dancing With the Stars as a competitor. She came in third place last season alongside rapper Nelly.

Olivia Jade & Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Despite being an online influencer and daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade is most prominent for being at the center of the 2019 college admission bribery scandal. Her partner, Chmerkovskiy is a DWTS veteran, having appeared in nearly 20 of its 30 seasons and coming in first place twice.

Jimmy Allen & Emma Slater

Jimmy Allen is a country music star on the rise. His partner, Emma Slater has competed on the show for over a dozen seasons and has only placed 1st once, with former NFL running back Rashad Jennings as her partner.

Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev

Most people might not recognize her name, but you could never forget Jan from The Office. Her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, is the current reigning champ of DWTS. He came in first place for the first time last season with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe by his side.

Suni Lee & Sasha Farber

Suni Lee is most known as an Olympic gymnast. Farber has been competing for nearly 10 seasons, and has never finished beyond third place.

Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

Cody Rigsby is a fitness influencer most recognizable for his work as a Peloton instructor. Burke is one of the original cast members of the series, having competed in all but 6 seasons. Interestingly enough, she came in first place for her first two seasons, but hasn’t won the competition since.

Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

Kloots is one of the newest members of the popular afternoon talk show (aptly called) The Talk, but she also made headlines last year when her husband Nick Cordero sadly passed away from complications caused by COVID-19. Her partner, Alan Bersten, previously won the competition with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown by his side.

Martin Kove & Britt Stewart

Karate Kid and Cobrai Kai star Martin Kove is the oldest competitor this season, but his partner Britt Stewart is one of the series’ newest dancers.

Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

Moore is most known as one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. While not a new face to the series, Armstrong hasn’t had the best luck. Last season, he had to dip out early when his partner Jeannie Mai had to bow out due to an injury.

Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

A self-proclaimed member of the “real” Crazy Rich Asians, Chiu is most known for her role on HBO Max’s Bling Empire. Pashkov has only been a dancer on the series for a handful of seasons, but has yet to crack the Top 5.

Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

James made headlines earlier this year, not only for being the first black Bachelor, but for choosing to remain by the side of a contestant with a shady (and allegedly racist) past. This marks Arnold’s 10th season. She previously won the competition with Disney alum Jordan Fisher at her side.

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Prior to this season, there were rumblings that Green and Burgess were dating. Tonight, the two confirmed that they were dating AND that they were a pair for this season’s competition. Green is a former teen heartthrob of Beverly Hills, 90210 fame, and Burgess is a series veteran. Despite being a competitor for 14 seasons though, she’s only come in first place once.

Jojo Siwa & Jenna Johnson

Arguably the most anticipated pairing of the season, Jojo Siwa made series history tonight by having a partner that was the same sex as her. Siwa, of course, has become a household name to children of all ages for her brand and partnership with Nickelodeon. While Johnson has also only served on a few seasons of the show, she’s consistent. Not only does she always bring home big scores, she always makes it far. She previously came in first place during the season’s “Athlete-Only” season.

After night one, there are definitely some clear favorites. However, as always, there are also some odd pairings. Who will take home that mirrorball trophy though? Be sure to follow The DisInsider for updates all season long!