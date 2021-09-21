‘Disney+ Day’ Details Emerge | New Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars Projects & Specials

Disney has announced some more information for their upcoming ‘Disney+ Day’ on Friday November 12th. The announcement includes a sample of things to come, including new Disney+ content, one very popular Marvel film, and some sneak peeks at upcoming projects.

To celebrate the two year anniversary of Disney+’s launch in 2019, Disney will be hosting a number of events on November 12th, 2021, including photo opportunities, character moments and more at their many theme parks and on the Disney Cruise Line. Their merchandise store shopDisney.com will get in on the celebration with special offers.

The big news for Disney+ Day will be the list of content being made available on the streaming service. Disney just released the first list of things we can expect to see on November 12th, this list is expected to grow as we get closer to the date.

Coming November 12th, 2021, for Disney+ Days:

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”

The beloved Disney family-friendly adventure film “Jungle Cruise,” available to all subscribers

The new Disney+ Original movie “Home Sweet Home Alone,” a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise

An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called “Olaf Presents,” which sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can

The domestic Disney+ streaming debut of fan favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios including “Frozen Fever,” Oscar®-winning shorts “Feast” and ”Paperman,” Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, “Get A Horse!” and more

An animated short film “Ciao Alberto” from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer’s animated hit breakout film “Luca”

A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands

The first five episodes from season 2 of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” from National Geographic

A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future

“Dopesick,” an original series starring Michael Keaton, which will be released in international markets as part of the Star general entertainment content offering

READ: ‘Shang-Chi’ Number One at Box Office for Third Weekend in a Row

Disney+ will be expanded to new territories throughout November, including South Korea and Taiwan on November 12th and Hong Kong on November 16th. Helping to spread the Disney magic around the globe.

More information will be coming for this annual event and TheDisInsider will keep you posted with all of the exciting announcements.