Veteran Executive Gary Marsh Exits The Walt Disney Company

After 33 years at The Walt Disney Company, Gary Marsh is leaving.

Marsh previously served as the head of the Disney Channel, before recently being promoted to President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Branded Television. After initially expressing interest in leaving prior to the Fox merger, he wasn’t expected to stay with the company much longer. The company says he stayed to help see the transition through.

He’ll remain a part of the company through the end of the year, but aims to start his own production once he steps down.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Disney General Entertainment chairman Peter Rice said, “Gary’s leadership and creative genius have shaped a generation of beloved kids and family programming, and we are forever grateful for the indelible impact he’s made at The Walt Disney Company…Gary is a valued leader and good friend, and we’ve been talking about this move for years. So when he decided to focus solely on producing after three decades of an amazing executive career, I jumped at the opportunity to keep him among us.”

Marsh released his own statement as well.

“For 33 years, I’ve had the greatest job in television. The stories we’ve told, the music we’ve created, the stars we’ve discovered, the franchises we’ve built — all of it has entertained and engaged millions of kids and families around the globe. Thanks to the reach of Disney’s streaming platforms, those stories will live forever in the hearts and minds of future generations, alongside all the new stories I look forward to telling. There simply could not be a more compelling or creatively stimulating time to enter the production ranks.”

It’s unknown who will replace Marsh, but it won’t be long before one is announced.