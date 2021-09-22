Hulu’s ‘Reboot’ Adds A Few More Actors To Its Roster

According to Deadline, the cast of the latest comedy from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan has just gotten a lot bigger.

In addition to the previously announced Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Calum Worthy, the series will also star Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), Michael McKean (This is Spinal Tap), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Krista Marie Yu (Last Man Standing).

The series’s synopsis is as follows: “When Hulu reboots a late ’90s/early 2000s family sitcom (titled Step Right Up), its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.”

The outlet goes on to say that Bibb will play the series’ female lead named Bree. She’s a former pageant girl who left the country when the original series finished and married a prince.

McKean will play Gordon, the “narcissistic” creator of the series.

Bloom will play a character by the name of Hannah. She’s the “hip” writer who has helped to reimagine the series for a new generation.

Yu will play a journalist by the name of Elaine, who is covering the series’ reboot.

Levitan co-wrote the pilot with John Enbom (Veronica Mars).

The series will be produced by 20th Television.

We’ll provide further details as they become available, especially if the show gets a full series order.

Source: Deadline