Ludwig Göransson Scoring ‘The Mandalorian’ Spin-Off ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Ludwig Göransson is returning to the Star Wars universe. After scoring both seasons of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the popular composer is now currently working on the score for its spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett. We are expected to get a special look at the series in November, so we could get a chance to hear Göransson’s work.

The Book of Boba Fett is set to be directed by Robert Rodriguez, who is also the creative lead on the project, as well as Peyton Reed, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard, all returning from directing duties on The Mandalorian.

According to our friend Jordan Maison over at Cinelinx, Din Djarin might be making an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. Other characters from The Mandalorian are also expected to appear. There also rumors that various fan-favorite Bounty Hunters in the Star Wars universe could also show up including Bossk, Dengar, and Cad Bane. Despite nearing the end of filming, there has been very little officially announced about this show.

The Book of Boba Fett will be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian and star Morrison as the titular bounty hunter, along with Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez, who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, a thrilling installment that reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy, will also produce alongside Favreau and Filoni.

Up next for Ludwig Göransson is his Pixar scoring debut with Turning Red. He also returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to score Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Film Music Reporter was first to report on Göransson’s involvement.