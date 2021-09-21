Christophe Beck to Score Marvel Studios’ ‘Hawkeye’

Marvel Studios has officially tapped composer Christophe Beck (Frozen) to score their upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye. Beck teased his involvement on Twitter alongside the trailer and poster reveal, but we can now confirm that he is indeed working on the newest series in the MCU.

Hawkeye takes place in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Read: Brian Tyler to Score Disney+ Movie ‘Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers’

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez aka Echo, who is already set for her own spin-off series. Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla wrote and is executive producing the series. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) as well as directing duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) will be directing multiple episodes.

Christophe Beck is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he previously scored Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and this year’s first MCU Disney+ series WandaVision. He has also scored hits such as The Hangover, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, The Muppets, Pitch Perfect, Muppets Most Wanted, Frozen, Frozen 2, and most recently 20th Century Studios’ newest hit Free Guy.