Marvel Casts Joshua Collins in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

According to Spotlight, Joshua Collins has been cast in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently filming.

Collins is a graduate of The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), the most prestigious acting school in the UK whose alums include Taron Egerton, Robert Englund, and Tom Hiddleston.

Collins is listed as playing a character named “Derrick” in the upcoming film, but there are no further details on the character or how large his role will be.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is directed by Peyton Reed and will star Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Katheryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors. It’s currently scheduled for February 17th 2023.

