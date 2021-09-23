‘The Maze Runner’ Composer John Paesano Scoring Disney+ ‘Dairy of a Wimpy Kid’

Composer John Paesano (The Maze Runner franchise) has scored the upcoming Disney+ animated film Diary of a Wimpy Kid. The film has already finished production and just recently wrapped post-production. Film Music Reporter, which is the top Film/TV music insider site was the first to report on Paesano’s involvement.

The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.

Directed by Swinton Scott (Futurama) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid features the voices of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Ethan William Childress (mixed-ish), and Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse).

John Paesano’s other notable scores include Almost Christmas, All Eyez on Me, Daredevil, The Defenders, Invincible, and the popular Spider-Man Playstation games. He was also set to reteam with Maze Runner director Wes Ball on the Mouse Guard, which was sadly canned by Disney after the Fox merger. It is likely he will score Ball’s Planet of the Apes movie at Disney.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid premieres exclusively on Disney+ December 3, 2021.