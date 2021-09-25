Disney’s Bob Iger Mentors Prince Harry & Meghan In Their Next Chapter

Apparently even British Royalty has to pitch themselves to top executives at the Walt Disney Company. According to a new story just released from the Wall Street Journal, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry put a good word in for his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger.

The article claims that Prince Harry and Bob Iger have been friends for awhile and Iger has acted as a mentor in Hollywood for the Prince. While the two have formed a mentor/mentee relationship, Harry still felt he needed to remind Iger of his wife’s talents at a movie premier two years ago. In 2019, at the red carpet for the premier of the live-action Lion King, Harry told Iger that his wife Meghan does voice-over work. Iger responded that he did not know that and smiled at his own wife. The encounter allegedly took place while the Duchess was talking with Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z.

According to the article Iger turned serious and said “We’d love to try. That’s a great idea”

Prince Harry Informs Disney Chairman Bob Iger that his wife, Meghan Markle, does voice-over work

One year later the nature documentary Elephants debuted on Disney+ with Meghan Markle acting as narrator. Some insiders claim the project was already in the works, but others say the red carpet encounter appears to have led to Meghan’s involvement in the project.

Her involvement cast a larger spotlight on a seemingly straightforward nature documentary. The attention was welcome by some, but other executives at Disney started worrying that Harry and Meghan’s waning popularity in the U.K. could hurt the streaming service if the company continued to keep close ties with the young couple.

READ: OpEd – Stop Pretending You Know What Walt Disney Would Want, You Don’t!

The story just shows the power of the Disney brand and the respect the company’s top executives hold among even the world’s most popular personalities.